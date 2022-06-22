ONE Musicfest 2022 lineup: Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane

The festival, founded by Jason Carter, has grown bigger over time and has attracted acts in the past including George Clinton, DMX, T.I., 2 Chainz, H.E.R., Nas and Usher. This will be the first year the festival will have four stages instead of three.

In 2018, Carter told the AJC he fashioned it as “an urban cultural Woodstock,” an event that would offer musical diversity, as well as a “communal energy exchange” with fellow attendees.