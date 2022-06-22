ajc logo
ONE Musicfest 2022 lineup: Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane

ONE Musicfest 2022 features acts like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby and Jeezy. AJC FILE PHOTOS

ONE Musicfest 2022 features acts like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby and Jeezy.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Ashanti, Ja Rule, Jagged Edge, Juvenile will also appear.

The 12th annual ONE Musicfest in Atlanta will feature a potpourri of big names in R&B and hip-hop from the past three decades, ranging from Jagged Edge and Lauryn Hill to Lil Baby and Gucci Mane.

Others in the lineup include Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Rich Ross, Mya, Ashanti, Ja Rule, City Girls, Beenie Man, Juvenile and Pastor Troy.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at Central Park in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. This is a bigger space than Centennial Olympic Park, last year’s site when 40,000 people attended the first fest since the pandemic began. Central Park is also where Music Midtown used to host its festival in the 2000s before it moved to its current Piedmont Park site.

Tickets for ONE Musicfest are available at onemusicfest.com and range from general admission two-day entry at $169 to Titanium VIP packages up to $5,500.

The festival, founded by Jason Carter, has grown bigger over time and has attracted acts in the past including George Clinton, DMX, T.I., 2 Chainz, H.E.R., Nas and Usher. This will be the first year the festival will have four stages instead of three.

In 2018, Carter told the AJC he fashioned it as “an urban cultural Woodstock,” an event that would offer musical diversity, as well as a “communal energy exchange” with fellow attendees.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

