NYT: CNN profits projected to fall sharply in 2022 amid ratings slump

But in a year packed with turmoil, slumping ratings and new management, CNN is projected to see its lowest profits since 2016, according to a New York Times story Tuesday.

The company dumped its old longtime boss Jeff Zucker earlier this year over a lack of transparency regarding an in-office relationship, fired former prime-time star Chris Cuomo over issues regarding how much he helped his brother and former governor Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment charges and dropped its new streaming service CNN+ as soon as new owners at Discovery took over in the spring.