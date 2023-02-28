Noel Gallagher and Garbage, Weezer coming to Ameris in Alpharetta in June

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage are performing June 24 at Ameris with pre-sale tickets beginning March 2 on LiveNation with general public tickets going on sale Friday. Ticket prices have not been released but prices at aa comparable date in Florida range from $39.50 to $139.50.

Noel Gallagher was chief songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of British band Oasis (”Don’t Look Away in Anger,” “Wonderwall”) until it broke up in 2009. Noel Gallagher soon after created his solo act the High Flying Birds. He has never before made an Atlanta stop as a solo artist. As part of Oasis, he last performed in Atlanta in 2005 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.