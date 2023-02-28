Noel Gallagher and Garbage, Weezer coming to Ameris in Alpharetta in June

The 1990 rock scene returns in June with Noel Gallagher’s solo band and Garbage followed by Weezer on successive days at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage are performing June 24 at Ameris with pre-sale tickets beginning March 2 on LiveNation with general public tickets going on sale Friday. Ticket prices have not been released but prices at aa comparable date in Florida range from $39.50 to $139.50.
Noel Gallagher was chief songwriter, lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of British band Oasis (”Don’t Look Away in Anger,” “Wonderwall”) until it broke up in 2009. Noel Gallagher soon after created his solo act the High Flying Birds. He has never before made an Atlanta stop as a solo artist. As part of Oasis, he last performed in Atlanta in 2005 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Garbage, the Madison, Wisconsin, group who had a string of hits in the 1990s including “Push It,” “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl,” last performed opening with Tears for Fears at Ameris last summer.
On June 25, Weezer will perform at Ameris for the first time. The well-regarded Los Angeles band, known for songs like “Beverly Hills,” “Buddy Holly” and “Hash Pipe,” last headlined a show at Truist Park in 2021. The band has also performed numerous times at Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Weezer’s opening acts in Alpharetta will be Future Islands and Joyce Manor.
Pre-sales for Weezer begin March 1 and general public tickets go on sale Friday via LiveNation. Ticket prices have not been revealed.
