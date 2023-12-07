‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Atlantans Janelle Monáe, Ludacris

Host and Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest will be joined by Green Day, Ellie Goulding and Aqua.
Atlanta actors and musicians Ludacris and Janelle Monae will be performing on ABC's "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on Dec. 31, 2023. AP/AJC

Credit: AP.AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta actors and musicians Ludacris and Janelle Monae will be performing on ABC's "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on Dec. 31, 2023. AP/AJC

Credit: AP.AJC

Credit: AP.AJC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
16 minutes ago

Two major Atlanta musical artists and actors Janelle Monáe and Ludacris will be performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ludacris, who is starring in the new Christmas movie “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney+, will perform a medley of his hits, including his 2003 song “Stand Up.”

Monáe will sing “Champagne [Expletive]” and “Haute” from her recent Grammy nominated album “The Age of Pleasure.”

Other acts to be featured during the annual traditional broadcast include Aqua of “Barbie Girl” fame, Green Day, Ellie Goulding, Nile Rodgers, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Atlanta native Seacrest is hosting the special for the 19th time and will be joined in New York City’s Times Square by Rita Ora. Jeannie Mai will handle duties from the pre-taped portion in Los Angeles, replacing last year’s Liza Koshy and Atlanta’s Ciara.

Last year’s special drew 13.8 million total viewers.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top