‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Atlantans Janelle Monáe, Ludacris

Two major Atlanta musical artists and actors Janelle Monáe and Ludacris will be performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
Ludacris, who is starring in the new Christmas movie “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney+, will perform a medley of his hits, including his 2003 song “Stand Up.”
Monáe will sing “Champagne [Expletive]” and “Haute” from her recent Grammy nominated album “The Age of Pleasure.”
Other acts to be featured during the annual traditional broadcast include Aqua of “Barbie Girl” fame, Green Day, Ellie Goulding, Nile Rodgers, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars.
Atlanta native Seacrest is hosting the special for the 19th time and will be joined in New York City’s Times Square by Rita Ora. Jeannie Mai will handle duties from the pre-taped portion in Los Angeles, replacing last year’s Liza Koshy and Atlanta’s Ciara.
Last year’s special drew 13.8 million total viewers.
