‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ to feature Atlantans Janelle Monáe, Ludacris

Two major Atlanta musical artists and actors Janelle Monáe and Ludacris will be performing on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ludacris, who is starring in the new Christmas movie “Dashing Through the Snow” on Disney+, will perform a medley of his hits, including his 2003 song “Stand Up.”

Monáe will sing “Champagne [Expletive]” and “Haute” from her recent Grammy nominated album “The Age of Pleasure.”