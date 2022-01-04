EXCLUSIVE: New podcast ‘MLK Tapes’ explores Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

The podcast uses rare recordings of eyewitness testimonies and fresh interviews with people who were there to explore what many saw was an intricate plot to kill King.

It’s hosted by William Klaber, an author, part-time journalist and co-host of the podcast “The RFK Tapes”, who has been investigating the 1968 assassination of Robert F. Kennedy for more than 30 years.

Caption James Earl Ray pleads guilty to the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

In 1999, the King family filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging King’s death was the result of a conspiracy involving multiple groups, including government agencies.

King’s family feels the FBI and its director J. Edgar Hoover had plenty of motive to take him down, having spent years placing King under pervasive surveillance and spreading malicious disinformation about him.

They believe a former Memphis police officer and sharpshooter named Earl J. Clark was the killer, not Ray.