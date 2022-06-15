New ‘Blade’ movie starring Mahershala Ali to shoot in Georgia, New Orleans

The latest Marvel film featuring “Blade” starring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will start production in metro Atlanta and New Orleans next month, according to Production List, a tracking service provided by the Film & Television Industry Alliance.
The film will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Wesley Snipes played vampire slayer Eric Brooks in three “Blade” films from the 1990s. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the surprise announcement that a new solo film was in development with Ali attached as the new Blade.
Ali is known for Academy Award-winning roles in films like “Moonlight” and “Green Book.” He pitched the idea to Feige.
Stacy Osei-Kuffour (“Watchmen”) is writing the script.
A release date is not set but it could potentially make it onto Marvel’s 2023 slate along with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which recently wrapped production in metro Atlanta.
