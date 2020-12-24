Netflix releasing ‘Cobra Kai’ on New Year’s Day, a week earlier than expected

Netflix, being the biggest streaming service in the world, gave the creators the best offer and the biggest potential audience.

When the first two seasons debuted on the service, “Cobra Kai” became an even bigger hit, spending weeks in the service’s top 10. Nielsen said the show generated 7 billion minutes of viewing time in the United States over its first five weeks on the service.

Season three will pick up after a violent school brawl between members of Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence’s (Zabka) rival dojos. The unresolved issues from Daniel and Johnny are basically transferred to a new generation. There is jealousy between Daniel’s student, Robby, who happens to be Johnny’s son, and Miguel, Johnny’s key student, over Daniel’s daughter, Sam.

In the final moments of season two, Robby ends up flipping Miguel over a school railing, cracking his spine and landing him in intensive care.

The first episode of season 3 will feature a lot of guilt among multiple parties over what happened.

Production of season four will start in 2021.