ajc logo
X

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt recovering from a stroke

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Atlanta reality star and actress NeNe Leakes said her son Brentt is recuperating from a stroke and congestive heart failure.

In her Instagram stories, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate said her 23-year-old son, who was hospitalized earlier this month, is “struggling with speaking” but has “shown some improvement and we’re really happy and blessed for that.”

She went public after TMZ broke the news Monday.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place,” Leakes said. “So, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

She said her son doesn’t drink or do drugs and doctors have been doing tests to find out why this happened.

Brentt first showed up on TV with his mother at age 9 in 2008 on “Real Housewives” and would appear periodically in his teen years. He has been helping run Leakes’ The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth but she said she is considering selling it.

Leakes’ husband Gregg died last year of cancer. She also has another son named Bryson.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pro-Warnock ad features Herschel Walker’s adult son
3h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
1h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

As Walker struggles to firm up GOP base, Kemp aims to expand political map
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lynsey Weatherspoon / Orion Pict

PREVIEW: The film ‘Till’ focuses its gaze on the steely, grieving mother
1h ago
TV best bets with Naomi Watts, ‘Halloween Ends,’ Martha Stewart, Barney doc
ABC starts production of Karin Slaughter’s ‘Will Trent’ TV series in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: CARTER CENTER

Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
22h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top