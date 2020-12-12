Nancy Grace and her family test positive for COVID-19

She exclusively told the Daily Mail: “We’re praying for my mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We’d like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her. David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better.”

She added: “COVID is no joke; we thought we had done everything right. Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe.”

Grace, who spent many years at Court TV and HLN, hosts a daily radio show on SiriusXM and Fox Nation as well as crime shows in syndication and on Oxygen. She is a regular contributor to DailyMailTV.

