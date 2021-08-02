‘My Name Is Not Mom’ trio mine comedy from motherhood at Center Stage Aug. 13

“We all approach motherhood different and our stage presence is different,” Jenkins said. “Meredith is loud. She’s running around the stage. I stand there awkwardly. I get stage fright! Dena has an ‘I don’t give a darn’ attitude.”

They had three test shows in Jacksonville, Florida, before audiences of 300 recently that they felt went well.

“It was like being seen and heard after being stuck in the house so long,” she said. “The shows were like hanging out with a bunch of friends. After it was over, I was in the dressing room and was ready to go out and do it again. I can’t wait!”

Here is a summary of each woman:

Tiffany Jenkins

Age: 36

City of residence: Sarasota, Florida

Kids ages: 5, 6 and 10

Social media following: 3.4 million on Facebook; 1.1 million on Instagram; 1.9 million on TikTok; 236K on YouTube

Her hook: She was once addicted to opioids, but after overcoming that while raising three children, she began to blog, then wrote a book, then started doing videos online, many of which went viral. She also created her own solo stage show. “I would look at the Internet and everything looked perfect,” she said. “It made me feel like I was failing as a mom when you looked at the hurricane inside my house. I decided to get honest about motherhood and got this huge amount of support. Then I branched out and talked about addiction and mental health and depression and anxiety. The more honest I was, the more people gravitated toward me. It allowed me to be me without the use of drugs and I was helping people in the process.”

Meredith Masony

Age: 40

Residence: St. Augustine, Florida

Kids: ages 10, 12 and 15

Social media following: 3 million followers on Facebook; 361,000 on Instagram; 160,400 on TikTok

Her hook: Seven years ago, she needed an outlet for her frustrations about motherhood so “I began airing my dirty laundry on the Internet via livestream on Facebook and creating sketch comedy videos. But I’ve always wanted to do some sort of show about motherhood for moms. This is kind of a dream come true.”

Dena Blizzard

Age: 48

Residence: Moorestown, New Jersey

Kids: Ages 17, 19 and 21

Social media following: 456K on Facebook; 41K f on Instagram; 29K on YouTube

Her hook: She was a stand-up comic for many years, then raised three kids. She has done an Off-Broadway show, “One Funny Mother,” and has generated two big viral videos, “Back to School Rant” and “Chardonnay Go.” The latter became a board game for “wine lovers, moms and other shameless people.” She also hosts a Facebook Live show “One Funny Morning.”

SHOW DETAILS

“My Name Is Not Mom”

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. $30-$45. Center Stage, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.