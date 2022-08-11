My Chemical Romance moves to Ameris Bank after Music Midtown is canceled

My Chemical Romance, one of the four major headliners from the now-canceled Music Midtown festival, is coming to Atlanta anyway the same weekend in a different location: Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
The alternative rock band, whose biggest hit was “Welcome to the Black Parade” in 2006, will appear on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Prices ranges from $69.50 to $199.50. The current early presale code is 22MMF8N and those tickets are available until Thursday, August 11 at 11:50 p.m.
The last time My Chemical Romance performed in Atlanta was 2011 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.
Music Midtown was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 at Piedmont Park. Live Nation didn’t cite why it canceled, but two sources close to the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there were concerns over regulating guns when current Georgia law may not enable them to enforce such a ban on a temporary permit in a public park.
Ameris, which opened in 2008, has a capacity of about 12,000 and includes a lawn area. Live Nation owns the venue so it can ban guns or anything deemed a weapon there without repercussions.
As for the other three headliners that were set to play at Music Midtown ― Fall Out Boy, Jack White and Future ― none have rescheduled Atlanta dates at the moment. Jack White will be performing on Sept. 16 in Asheville, North Carolina.
