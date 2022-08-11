My Chemical Romance moves to Ameris Bank after Music Midtown is canceled

The alternative rock band, whose biggest hit was “Welcome to the Black Parade” in 2006, will appear on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Prices ranges from $69.50 to $199.50. The current early presale code is 22MMF8N and those tickets are available until Thursday, August 11 at 11:50 p.m.

The last time My Chemical Romance performed in Atlanta was 2011 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.