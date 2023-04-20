MTV creates ‘Pretty Stoned’ all-female pot comedy movie in Atlanta

Evans, who plays Tick Tock, loves her character’s toughness and abiding love for roller skating. “She’s crazy and so different than what I’ve done before,” Evans said. “Plus, I love roller skating, too. And she is in therapy! She is working on herself!”

“Pretty Stoned” is manic and fast paced, with chase scenes and a fight at the end. The film also features former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and current “Housewife” Kandi Burruss.

“I love that Stella is mean and fearless and bold and unapologetic,” said Pretty Vee, who is a regular on the sketch comedy and rap battle show “Wild ‘N Out” on MTV. “She just wants to get stoned on 4/20 and not have to work. That’s like me in real life. We have a lot of Stellas in the world and I am one of them.”

This is Pretty Vee’s biggest acting role to date and she enjoyed how director Jonathan Hawk enabled the actors to improvise. “It’s raw, it’s real, it’s uncut,” she said.

She herself acknowledges having smoked “weed back in the day” but not so much now. “They give you a roll and woot! You have to act like you’re doing it!” she said.

Pretty Vee loves the female empowerment angle of the movie and hopes enough fans get hooked that MTV offers up a sequel or two. “There is so much more of Stella and Darcy we can see because the chemistry is great,” she said.

As Evans added: “Women can have just as much fun as the men.”

Credit: MTV Credit: MTV

IF YOU WATCH

“Pretty Stoned,” 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 and 8 p.m Friday, April 21 on MTV. It can also be seen at MTV.com, the MTV App, and MTV VOD (via cable set-top-box) with a cable subscription. YouTubeTV and Hulu Live subscribers can access the movie as well. It can also be purchased via iTunes and Amazon.