Mo’Nique sues for more royalties over ‘The Parkers’

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Atlanta resident Mo’Nique has sued Paramount and CBS over what she believes are unpaid royalties from her “Moesha” spin-off show “The Parkers” from two decades ago.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by her production company, alleges that the TV network and production company “artificially depressed” the sitcom’s profits on paper to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to the actress and writers.

“While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the lawsuit said.

The comedy aired for five seasons from 1999 to 2004. Mo’Nique played Nikki Parker, a mother who returns to the same college her daughter is attending.

Mo’Nique, through her attorney, declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution beyond what was in the lawsuit.

The defendants have not responded to queries from multiple media outlets about the lawsuit.

“The Parkers” can currently be seen on multiple streaming services including Netflix and BET+.

Mo’Nique, who won an Oscar for her role in the 2009 film “Precious,” previously sued Netflix in 2019, accusing the streaming service of race and gender discrimination for not compensating her for a stand-up comedy special at a rate comparable to stars like Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld. She settled the case last year and has since released a comedy special on Netflix.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

