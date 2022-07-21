Monica leads Atlanta R&B Experience concert with Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next

Tickets for the concert go on sale July 22 at Ticketmaster with no readily apparent ticket pricing available.

Monica, now 41, has been an active artist since she was 14 years old and had a string of huge hits in the late 1990s including “Angel of Mine,” “The Boy is Mine” and “The First Night.” She has appeared on various reality TV shows over the years including her own in 2009 and the more recent VH1 “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”