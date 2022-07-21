Monica leads Atlanta R&B Experience concert with Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next

Atlanta singer Monica will join fellow Atlantans 112 and other acts like Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, Next, and H-Town for the Atlanta R&B Experience at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Tickets for the concert go on sale July 22 at Ticketmaster with no readily apparent ticket pricing available.
Monica, now 41, has been an active artist since she was 14 years old and had a string of huge hits in the late 1990s including “Angel of Mine,” “The Boy is Mine” and “The First Night.” She has appeared on various reality TV shows over the years including her own in 2009 and the more recent VH1 “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”
She is joined by Tamar Braxton, 45, who broke out as a reality and R&B star a decade ago via “Braxton Family Values” on WE-TV. Her biggest hits include “Love and War,” “All the Way Home” and “The One.”
Tevin Campbell, 45, found major success in the early 1990s as a teenager with songs like “Round and Round,” “Tell Me What You Want Me To Do” and “Can We Talk.”
Atlanta quartet 112 were hot in the late 1990s into 2000 with songs like “Peaches & Cream,” “It’s Over Now” and “Cupid.” Next, a trio from Minneapolis, hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1998 with “Too Close.” Houston’s H-Town is best known for its top 3 1993 hit “Knockin’ Da Boots.”
About the Author