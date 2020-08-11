Mo Ivory teaching GSU legal class about Kandi Burruss

“She’s so willing to be transparent to the students,” Ivory said. “There’s a reason we all adore her. She’s genuinely somebody you’d want to be your girlfriend.”

Ivory said she has known Burruss for years, and Burruss is always responsive and helpful if Ivory needs her to remind people to vote or promote absentee voting. “She’s a big voting rights advocate,” Ivory said. “She came out for Stacey Abrams” when Abrams ran for governor in 2018.

“She’s always on time,” Ivory said. “She’s extremely professional. She is very learned in the entertainment industry. And we can learn as much from her mistakes as her successes.”

Ivory was previously a radio host on 1380/WAOK-AM and V-103. She ran for a seat on the Atlanta City Council in 2017 and lost.

She joined GSU in 2018 and last year, led a class about Ludacris and his contracts. She decided to pick a different celebrity each year.

“It’s a really great way to get hands-on about the law through somebody that they currently know, who is relevant in their lives,” Ivory said.