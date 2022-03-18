Hamburger icon
Mike Tyson evokes 1997 Evander Holyfield ear-biting incident with ear-shaped cannabis treats

Mike Tyson has a new cannabis "Mike Bites" that are ear shaped in honor of the 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield where he bit Holyfield's ear. AP/Instagram

Credit: AP/Instagr

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Mike Tyson, ever the enterprising entrepreneur, has introduced ear-shaped cannabis edibles called “Mike Bites,” a sly direct reference to the time he bit the ear of Atlanta’s Evander Holyfield in 1997.

His action disqualified him from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship at the time when he was in “Peak Villain” mode.

The ear-shaped edibles feature a bite mark at the top of the gummy, a spot where Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s cartilage.

“These ears actually taste good!” Tyson said on Twitter.

Holyfield has not commented on social media. In a 2019 podcast with Tyson, Holyfield said he has forgiven his fellow boxer.

Edibles like this are not available or legal in Georgia but are set to be sold at dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

Tyson had his boxing license revoked and paid a $3 million fine. He has resurrected his image over the years, including a comedic appearance as himself in the film “The Hangover,” an animated Adult Swim series “Mike Tyson Mysteries” and a Broadway musical about his life.

