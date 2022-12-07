ajc logo
X

Mike Conti covering for recuperating Bob Rathbun for two Hawks telecasts

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Rathbun briefly lost consciousness before Monday’s game.

Mike Conti will cover for Bob Rathbun, who fell sick Monday night before a Atlanta Hawks game, on the next two Hawks telecasts for Bally Sports.

Conti, brand manager at 92.9/The Game, currently handles pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network.

Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court before Monday’s game. He was treated on site for dehydration and taken to Emory Midtown to recuperate. On Tuesday, the Hawks said he was on the mend and he’s expected to fully recover.

Conti, analyst Dominique Wilkins and reporter Lauren Jbara will work the Hawks game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and at the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Dec. 9. Coverage on Bally Sports Southeast will begin at 7 p.m. for both games.

“Bob is a friend to us all, and I hope that I’m helping him get much needed rest,” Conti said in a text Wednesday morning.

Rathbun, 68, has been a play-by-play announcer for the Hawks since 1996 and been in the sports broadcasting business for nearly 50 years in places like Washington D.C., Detroit and Virginia before coming to Atlanta.

How To Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.

Time: Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+

How To Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: Friday, December 9

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Time: Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
3h ago

‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
9h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
9h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: HACHETTE BOOKS/AJC FILE PHOTO 2011

‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja...
Michelle Malone brings back the Hot Toddies for Christmas joy
WSB-TV rakes in the most political ad money of any TV station in the nation in 2022
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
10h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top