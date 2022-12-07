Mike Conti covering for recuperating Bob Rathbun for two Hawks telecasts

Mike Conti will cover for Bob Rathbun, who fell sick Monday night before a Atlanta Hawks game, on the next two Hawks telecasts for Bally Sports.
Conti, brand manager at 92.9/The Game, currently handles pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network.
Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court before Monday’s game. He was treated on site for dehydration and taken to Emory Midtown to recuperate. On Tuesday, the Hawks said he was on the mend and he’s expected to fully recover.
Conti, analyst Dominique Wilkins and reporter Lauren Jbara will work the Hawks game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and at the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Dec. 9. Coverage on Bally Sports Southeast will begin at 7 p.m. for both games.
“Bob is a friend to us all, and I hope that I’m helping him get much needed rest,” Conti said in a text Wednesday morning.
Rathbun, 68, has been a play-by-play announcer for the Hawks since 1996 and been in the sports broadcasting business for nearly 50 years in places like Washington D.C., Detroit and Virginia before coming to Atlanta.
How To Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
When: Wednesday, Dec. 7
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.
Time: Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: Bally Sports Southeast
Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+
How To Watch: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
When: Friday, December 9
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Time: Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: Bally Sports Southeast
Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app, Bally Sports+
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com