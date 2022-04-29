Migos’ Quavo to star in movie focused on Atlanta’s stunt driving culture

This illegal activity is dubbed a street takeover or laying drag and has become more common in metro Atlanta in recent years. The film, which will be shot in Atlanta, is currently titled “Takeover.”

According to Deadline.com, “Quavo will play Guy Miller, a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life, when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. He must live up to his reputation as one of the slipperiest street operators in a lethal, head-long race against time.”