Migos’ Quavo to star in movie focused on Atlanta’s stunt driving culture

Quavo, part of Atlanta hip-hop group Migos, is starring in a new feature film focused on folks who block off intersections to do dangerous doughnuts, burnouts and spins.
This illegal activity is dubbed a street takeover or laying drag and has become more common in metro Atlanta in recent years. The film, which will be shot in Atlanta, is currently titled “Takeover.”
According to Deadline.com, “Quavo will play Guy Miller, a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life, when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. He must live up to his reputation as one of the slipperiest street operators in a lethal, head-long race against time.”
In a press release, Quavo said: “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”
He has previously acted in shows like “Atlanta,” “black-ish” and “Narcos: Mexico.”
Quality Films, the movie/TV arm of QC, the Atlanta-based label whose roster on the music side includes Lil Yachty, City Girls, Lil Baby and Migos, is involved in the movie, along with Trioscope, another Atlanta company that was behind Netflix’s animated hybrid drama “The Liberator.” Atlanta-based film financing group Georgia Production Finance is also involved.
Trioscope, using a proprietary animation technique, will bring this film to life by fusing live-action performances with animation.
Jeb Stuart, the writer behind films such as “Die Hard” and “The Fugitive” is involved, along with Brandon Easton, who has written on ABC’s “Marvel’s Agent Carter.”
About the Author