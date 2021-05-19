Might a soft pop station pop up on Atlanta radio?

Dan Hunt, Power and iHeartMedia brand coordinator and Power program director, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

A reader of this blog noticed that iHeartMedia registered several URLs on April 30, including thebreezeatl.com, 96breezeatl.com and 96thebreeze.com.

Just registering domain names doesn’t necessarily mean iHeart will use them, but they are considered breadcrumbs.

Curiously, iHeart also registered 96rockatl.com and atlantasrock.com.

This could be a feint or they could potentially place 96rock in some form on either 96.1 or 96.7. Before Power 96.1 arrived in 2012, the signal aired a popular rock station called 96rock for decades. That station was a baby-boomer favorite with companies today still selling 96rock paraphernalia 15 years after it disappeared off the airwaves. iHeart got rid of its lone Atlanta rock station, Alt 105.7, last year. (97.1/The River and Rock 100.5 are the current dominant rock stations in town.)

iHeart has a generic “Breeze” station on its app, with the voiceover between songs describing it as “refreshing” and “relaxing.” It recently played “Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton, “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper, “Baby Come Back” by Player, “See You Again” by Charlie Puth, “The Search is Over” by Survivor, “Breathe” by Faith Hill, “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel, “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee.