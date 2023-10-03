BreakingNews
Biden says that all 10 drugs targeted for the first Medicare price negotiations will participate

‘Maxine’s Baby,’ a doc about Tyler Perry, coming to Amazon Prime in November

7 minutes ago
The first documentary focused on Tyler Perry’s life, called “Maxine’s Baby,” will debut Nov. 17 on Amazon Prime.

Before its streaming launch, the movie will be featured Oct. 27 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood as part of AFI Fest.

“Tyler Perry is a creative force of nature — a multihyphenate who forged his own path to seismic impact in the world of storytelling while also inspiring the next generation to follow in his footsteps,” AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale said in a statement. “‘Maxine’s Baby’ is an epic celebration of a modern maverick.”

Over the past decade, Perry gave directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz access he has never provided any documentarian before.

The movie title is a reference to Perry’s mom Maxine and chronicles Perry’s childhood trauma and how he broke into filmmaking in ways that nobody else had ever tried. The doc will depict his path to fatherhood and how how he became a self-made billionaire with his own sprawling studio in Atlanta.

