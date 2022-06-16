Mary J. Blige returns to Atlanta at State Farm Sept. 29

The R&B legend is coming back to the space Sept. 29 as part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Ella Mai and Queen Naija are openers. Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $69.50 to $189.50.
She will also perform in 22 other cities, working in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of six of the nation’s top Black-owned independent concert promotion and event production companies.
“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” said The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner in a press release.
Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year, has had a career spanning three decades including “Real Love” in 1992, “Not Gon’ Cry” in 1996, “Family Affair” in 2001, “Be Without You” in 2005 to her recent No. 1 R&B hit “Good Morning Gorgeous.”
Here are the tour dates:
Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)
Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC
Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)
Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)
Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena
Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)
Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
About the Author