Mary J. Blige returns to Atlanta at State Farm Sept. 29

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” said The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner in a press release.

Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year, has had a career spanning three decades including “Real Love” in 1992, “Not Gon’ Cry” in 1996, “Family Affair” in 2001, “Be Without You” in 2005 to her recent No. 1 R&B hit “Good Morning Gorgeous.”