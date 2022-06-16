ajc logo
Mary J. Blige returns to Atlanta at State Farm Sept. 29

Mary J. Blige attends the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Last month, Mary J. Blige hosted a three-day Strength Of A Woman festival in Atlanta featuring Chaka Khan, Xscape and surprise guest Usher at State Farm Arena.

The R&B legend is coming back to the space Sept. 29 as part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Ella Mai and Queen Naija are openers. Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $69.50 to $189.50.

She will also perform in 22 other cities, working in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of six of the nation’s top Black-owned independent concert promotion and event production companies.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” said The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner in a press release.

Blige, who performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year, has had a career spanning three decades including “Real Love” in 1992, “Not Gon’ Cry” in 1996, “Family Affair” in 2001, “Be Without You” in 2005 to her recent No. 1 R&B hit “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Here are the tour dates:

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

