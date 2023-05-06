X

Marvel movie ‘Blade’ won’t start next month in Atlanta due to writers strike

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Marvel movie “Blade” won’t start next month in Atlanta because of the writers strike.

The film, starring Mahershala Ali, is the first major movie to be impacted by the strike, which began this past Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script was not finalized in time before the strike started, and the film would have needed rewrites on set.

“Blade” was already delayed once. It was supposed to start last fall, but Bassam Tariq bowed out in late September as director, forcing Marvel to hunt for another one. Yann Demange, who directed “Lovecraft Country,” was named in the spring to take over.

Marvel’s other projects are still on track.

“Captain America: New World Order” is now shooting in metro Atlanta at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville along with Disney+’s “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” “Thunderbolts” is set to begin in Atlanta in June.

Elsewhere, “Wonder Man” is shooting in Los Angeles while “Deadpool 3″ is set to begin in London soon.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

