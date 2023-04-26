X

Marcy Williams retiring from WSB radio after 31 years

1 hour ago

Marcy Williams announced her retirement as a WSB radio news anchor Wednesday after 31 years at the station.

Her final day will be Friday, April 28.

She began at WSB as an overnight anchor and eventually joined Scott Slade on the morning show.

Williams recently won the 2023 Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation as best local radio news anchor.

“With a little back-of-the-envelope math, I calculate I’ve written more than 300,000 stories over those three decades,” Williams said in a press release. “Now it’s time for me to write a new chapter.”

Program director Ken Charles dubbed her “one of the very best, a great writer and a great storyteller. She’s been a bedrock of the morning news on WSB for 31 years and will be greatly missed by our team and our listeners.”

“She was such a wonderful lady to work with,” said Mark Alewine, former overnight host at WSB. “She had such a vast knowledge of everything from politics to entertainment to sports. She was such a great resource in the newsroom. I’m sad to see her go. She left an indelible mark on WSB.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Credit: File photo

