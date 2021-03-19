Mama June estimated she spent $900,000 in a year on drugs

She recently told Access Hollywood that she’s in recovery from drug addiction for 14 months. She also admitted to spending more than $900,000 in her final year of taking drugs including crack cocaine. She entered rehab with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, which was featured on the season 4 finale of her last reality show on WE-TV “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

Shannon said she grew up around drugs and had family members with addictions. For many years, she used meth. She then switched to cocaine as a “pick me up.”