Making sense of MTV’s ‘Buckhead Shore’ with the cast and previewing the first episode

“You get the Buckhead part of it because we all work and party in Buckhead,” said cast member Bethania Locke. “Parker’s house has been our escape during the summer. It’s piecing them both together. We’re at the lake part of the time, then we see our lives in Buckhead.”

On the first episode, Parker described himself as “a country boy at heart and a city boy in my pants.” He paused, then said, “God! I hope they don’t [expletive] use that!” (Of course they did.)

Parker to the AJC said he also loves his family business of fast-food chicken. “It’s a way of life for me,” he said. “I grew up at headquarters.” He currently works in the “expansion” division adding new outlets.

Juju Barney is one of his best friends. His dad opened the legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City in 1985 and he and his older brother now run it. “Parker is the king of chicken strips,” he said during the first episode. “I’m the king of stripper chicks.”

“We’re all in our 20s, trying to figure out our lives, trying to grow and make a name for ourselves,” said Bethania, a teacher. “We are a very diverse group of friends so you see a lot of culture. Our families are involved. It’s a good look at our lives beyond Buckhead and the partying... I grew up a lot this past summer.”

DJ Simmons is a musician whose dad Daryl Simmons has songwriting credits such as Bobby Brown’s hit single “Don’t Be Cruel” and Boyz II Men’s No. 1 song “”End of the Road.” He is trying to be a songwriter as well but admits to getting “sidetracked by the partying.” He and Bethania have been friends a long time and had recently hooked up.

Chelsea Prescott, a Georgia State political science major, said she just brings good vibes and a good ear for friends. “I’m here for a good time, not a long time,” she said on the show. Adamo Giraldo is an aviation mechanic on the weekdays and a stripper on weekends. Pat Muresan is one of Parker’s close buds and runs multiple gas stations.

Katie, now a model in Miami, is Parker’s ex of four years but ends up going to the lake house anyway because that is a recipe for tension and drama. “Toxic love,” is how DJ described their relationship during the first episode. “‘The Notebook,’ but way worse.”

“I’m still integrated in his life every day” Katie said to the AJC.

Another Parker ex, Savannah Gabriel, pops up as well and creates a bit of a love triangle.

In other words, it’s exactly what you would expect on a show like this, missing only the silly nicknames many of the “Jersey Shore” characters still have. In fact, “Buckhead Shore” follows a new episode of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” which features many of the same folks from the original “Jersey Shore,” just older.

Combined Shape Caption Parker Lipman is the "head buck" on "Buckhead Shore." It's his family lake home featured on the MTV show. MTV Credit: Fernando Decillis Credit: Fernando Decillis Combined Shape Caption Parker Lipman is the "head buck" on "Buckhead Shore." It's his family lake home featured on the MTV show. MTV Credit: Fernando Decillis Credit: Fernando Decillis

ON TV

“Buckhead Shore,” debuts at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on MTV and available on Paramount+ the next day.