Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery in Disney's Christmas comedy 'Dashing Through the Snow' shooting in Atlanta
Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery in Disney's Christmas comedy 'Dashing Through the Snow' shooting in Atlanta

The upcoming Disney+ holiday film "Dashing Through the Snow" will feature Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Lil Rel Howery and is currently shooting in Atlanta. AP/PUBLICITY PHOTO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Teyonah Parris, Oscar Nunez, Mary Lynn Rajskub also in the film.

Atlanta producer Will Packer has cast Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris in lead roles in his latest comedy “Dashing Through the Snow,” which is currently shooting in Atlanta.

It’s set to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

The film is about a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

The producers have not stated yet what roles each actor is playing.

Packer has been working on this project for years and had Kevin Hart attached to the movie in 2016 but that fell through.

Howery has shot several movies in Atlanta over the years including the 2021 Hulu film “Vacation Friends” with John Cena and 2018 comedy “Uncle Drew.” Ludacris is an Atlanta hip-hop legend who has been in multiple “Fast & Furious” films. Parris shot the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse” in Atlanta as well as Disney+’s “WandaVision” and an unreleased film “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Other actors in “Dashing Through the Snow” include “The Office” star Oscar Nunez and “24″ star Mary Lynn Rayskub, who has shot films like 2018 comedy “Night School” with Kevin Hart and the 2021 action film “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt.

This is yet another Christmas movie being shot in the middle of the summer in Atlanta.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

