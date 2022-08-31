Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery in Disney’s Christmas comedy ‘Dashing Through the Snow’ shooting in Atlanta

Howery has shot several movies in Atlanta over the years including the 2021 Hulu film “Vacation Friends” with John Cena and 2018 comedy “Uncle Drew.” Ludacris is an Atlanta hip-hop legend who has been in multiple “Fast & Furious” films. Parris shot the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse” in Atlanta as well as Disney+’s “WandaVision” and an unreleased film “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Other actors in “Dashing Through the Snow” include “The Office” star Oscar Nunez and “24″ star Mary Lynn Rayskub, who has shot films like 2018 comedy “Night School” with Kevin Hart and the 2021 action film “The Tomorrow War” with Chris Pratt.

This is yet another Christmas movie being shot in the middle of the summer in Atlanta.