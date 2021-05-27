Louis C.K. doing five shows at Atlanta Comedy Theater June 3-5

ajc logo
Louis C.K. is appearing at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross June 3 to June 5.

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
He has been largely out of public sight for several years.

Emmy-winning stand-up Louis C.K. is doing five live shows at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross June 3-5.

The comic, who once starred in the critically acclaimed FX show “Louie,” largely disappeared from public in 2017 after five women accused him of sexual misconduct. He acknowledged the allegations were true and apologized for his behavior.

He lost a production deal with FX Networks and a film he starred and directed in was canceled.

Louis C.K. began doing live stand-up appearances again in 2018 and did more tour dates in 2019 and early 2020. He taped shows in early March right before the pandemic and turned them into a stand-up special available on his website. Louis C.K. made appearances during Dave Chappelle’s outdoor shows last summer in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday on the Atlanta Comedy Theater website. They are priced at $30 and $40 before fees.

Louis C.K. is scheduled for shows at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3; 7 and 10 p.m. on Friday, June 4 and 7; and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 5.

His last show in Atlanta was in 2016 at the Fox Theatre. Atlanta Comedy Theater seats 250 during normal times and is still not at 100% capacity.

