Live Nation switches to reusable cups at Atlanta venues to cut waste

Live Nation Atlanta has committed to stop using single-use plastic cups and bottles by turning to reusable cups and aluminum cans for water.

The company said this impacts all six of its metro Atlanta venues: The Tabernacle, The Roxy, The Buckhead Theatre, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain, Lakewood Amphitheatre and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Atlanta is the first city Live Nation is doing this, but it hopes to expand to other cities next year.

Any patrons at concerts at these venues who buy soda, beer, wine or cocktails will receive a special orange TURN cup, which they can drop into a recyclable bin at the end of the concert. Liquid Death is now the water supplier for the Live Nation Atlanta events.

These cups, invented by a New Zealand company, are then sent to a central wash hub in Atlanta and reused at least three times.

About 88% of TURN cups have been returned so far this year, Live Nation said. The remainder gets damaged or attendees take them home.

Credit: TURN Credit: TURN

The Liquid Death aluminum cans can be placed in separate recyclable bins.

Lucy August-Perna, director of global sustainability for Live Nation, said this move will reduce the use of about 500,000 plastic cups over the span of this year. Over the past year, it has already tested the system at different venues and events such as the recent Shaky Knees Festival.

“We want this to become a normal part of attending events with us,” August-Perna said, “and we hope other venues will adapt this practice as well.”

So far, she said feedback has been largely positive in part because it doesn’t really create any tangible inconveniences for concertgoers.