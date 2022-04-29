‘Little Women Atlanta’ star Ms. Juicy in ICU

Ms. Juicy, star of Lifetime’s reality show “Little Women Atlanta”, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU.
Her publicist, Meme Agency, released a statement on social media Friday saying the 50-year-old reality star “is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at their time. Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”
There are no details on what caused her to be hospitalized.
Ms. Juicy’s real name is Shirlene King Pearson. She was a popular sidekick for many years on the Rickey Smiley syndicated morning show in Atlanta. She left the show when Smiley moved to Dallas in 2019.
But she became a star courtesy of “Little Women Atlanta,” where she became the sassy matriarch of sorts. The show debuted in 2016 and ran for six seasons. The last episode aired last fall. Lifetime has not announced a seventh season.
TMZ noted that several cast members got into a brawl in February 2020. Ms. Juicy, trying to play peacemaker, got hurt and ended up hospitalized at the time with a bloody gash and stitches.
