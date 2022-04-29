‘Little Women Atlanta’ star Ms. Juicy in ICU

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant
Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
No information has been released on what caused her to fall ill

Ms. Juicy, star of Lifetime’s reality show “Little Women Atlanta”, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU.

Her publicist, Meme Agency, released a statement on social media Friday saying the 50-year-old reality star “is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at their time. Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

There are no details on what caused her to be hospitalized.

Ms. Juicy’s real name is Shirlene King Pearson. She was a popular sidekick for many years on the Rickey Smiley syndicated morning show in Atlanta. She left the show when Smiley moved to Dallas in 2019.

But she became a star courtesy of “Little Women Atlanta,” where she became the sassy matriarch of sorts. The show debuted in 2016 and ran for six seasons. The last episode aired last fall. Lifetime has not announced a seventh season.

TMZ noted that several cast members got into a brawl in February 2020. Ms. Juicy, trying to play peacemaker, got hurt and ended up hospitalized at the time with a bloody gash and stitches.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

