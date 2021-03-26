Laughing Skull owner starts new comedy club at Battery Omni

He also recently reopened the Laughing Skull Lounge on Valentine’s Day weekend after nearly a year shut down. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in such a tiny space that normally holds just 80 audience members, he has it currently capped at 28. Hopefully, that will change soon as the vaccine rollout continues.

Chiles is also running a variety show, with a mix of comedy and other acts, at Center Stage on occasional dates.

Right before COVID, Kevin Hart had committed to 40 dates at Laughing Skull to prepare for a Netflix special, and Hart was about halfway through when the pandemic shut the club down. The club is Chiles’ baby. He had helped build the local comedy scene in that modest space.

“I was scared when we had to shut down and then stayed closed for months,” Chiles said. “I cried.”

The break did give Chiles time to embark on an idea that he had percolating in his brain for years: “Stand Up Socials.” He takes clips of comics in a Zoom-like setup and then sends people into breakout rooms to discuss what they just saw for about three to four minutes. He’d throw in some seed questions for them to talk about as well, like, “What’s your favorite comedic TV show?”

He has done 15 so far, targeting it as a corporate team-building exercise. “It’s a new way to experience stand-up comedy,” he said.

Chiles said he loves producing live comedy shows, but he wants to build a viable virtual business so he can eventually live on the beach or travel with his wife.

