Kirk Mellish retiring from WSB radio after 34 years, replaced by Christina Edwards

Mellish, a 59-year-old Kennesaw resident, will officially retire at the end of July. He will become a consultant and work through the end of the year. He described the move as “early retirement” in a video with news anchor Scott Slade Thursday morning.

Christina Edwards, a 32-year-old meteorologist at WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, will take over as the station’s meteorologist. A Georgia Tech grad, she previously worked at Georgia Public Broadcasting, WSB-TV and The Weather Channel.