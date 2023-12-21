Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann drop house sale price $500,000 to $5.5 million

After more than two months on the market without closing on a sale, reality stars and troubled married couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have dropped the price of their home 8% to $5.5 million.

That’s a discount of $500,000 from the original sales price set in October.

The couple, who had a Bravo reality show for eight seasons, “Don’t Be Tardy” from 2012 to 2020, did manage to prevent a foreclosure last month for the second time this year. Zolciak met Biermann while shooting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in May 2010.