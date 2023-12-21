Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann drop house sale price $500,000 to $5.5 million

After more than two months on the market without closing on a sale, reality stars and troubled married couple Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have dropped the price of their home 8% to $5.5 million.
That’s a discount of $500,000 from the original sales price set in October.
The couple, who had a Bravo reality show for eight seasons, “Don’t Be Tardy” from 2012 to 2020, did manage to prevent a foreclosure last month for the second time this year. Zolciak met Biermann while shooting “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in May 2010.
Credit: SOTHEBYS
Credit: SOTHEBYS
They purchased the Milton home, which has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and more than 15,000 square feet of living space, for $880,000 in 2012 a year after they got married, then spent millions improving it. It was regularly featured on “Don’t Be Tardy” and they have raised four of their own children there along with two of Zolciak’s kids from a previous relationship.
Their financial windfall from Bravo ended in 2020 when “Don’t Be Tardy” was canceled. Zolciak recently starred in a reality show “The Surreal Life” shot in the U.K. this fall. To generate additional cash, she has also been selling her pricey wigs and purses, her own wardrobe and Biermann’s designer clothing. Earlier this year, he told a judge he has been selling his own goods to help pay the mortgage.
Biermann and Zolciak each filed for divorce in May then rescinded it over the summer. Biermann refiled in September. Cops have been called to their home over domestic arguments.
Their financial woes have also been chronicled in great detail in the press over the past year including multiple credit card companies seeking unpaid debt, a bank chasing after a defaulted home equity line of credit and the Internal Revenue Service wanting more than $1 million in unpaid taxes.
