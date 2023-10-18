Kevin Hart opening production office in Atlanta

The ABC accessed a permit application filed in Atlanta by Los Angeles-based Hartbeat, which is planning to lease 11,500 square feet at T3 West Midtown at Atlantic Station. The application said the location could hold up to 180 people and will include conference rooms, collaboration areas and a podcast studio.

Hart’s production company has at least 70 projects in development, including an unscripted TV deal with NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and a four-movie deal with Netflix, Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph told Variety magazine earlier this year.

The busy comic has spent a lot of time in Atlanta over the past 12 years shooting films such as “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” “Night School” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” In early 2020, he also spent weeks prepping a Netflix stand-up special at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge.

Hartbeat includes his LOL! comedy network, which offers Hart’s talk show “Hart to Heart” on Peacock and shows like “Lyft Comics” and “Cold as Balls,” where Hart interviews celebrities while immersed in a locker room ice bath.