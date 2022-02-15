Kevin Hart coming to State Farm Arena Sept. 9 on first tour in four years

Given Kevin Hart’s crazy schedule of acting, hosting TV shows and taping commercials, it’s hard to believe he still has time to do stand-up comedy. But he is embarking on a 31-city tour later this year, including a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Sept. 9.
“I am hype as [expletive] to go back out on tour,” Hart said in a press release. “There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released. Pre-sales begin Wednesday.
Hart has been a monster arena tour magnet for a decade. This will be the first time he has been in town for a big arena concert since State Farm was called Philips Arena in 2018. He also headlined a Philips show in 2012 and three more in 2015.
In 2020, just before the pandemic began, Hart spent weeks doing shows at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge (capacity under 100) prepping for an upcoming Netflix special. The special was delayed due to the pandemic and some of the material that he used in the 2021 special changed as well.
Over the years in Atlanta, he has also acted in numerous movies including “Jumanji: The Next Level,” two “Ride Along” films, “Think Like a Man” and “Night School” along with the Quibi series “Die Hart,” now on Roku.
Forbes, in its last annual ranking of top earning comics in 2019, had Hart at No. 1 with $59 million. During his last 2018 tour, he sold more than one million tickets.
TOUR DATES
Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV- The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden*
Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB - Centre Bell*
Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center
Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Friday, August 19: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena
Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
