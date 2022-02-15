Hamburger icon
Kevin Hart coming to State Farm Arena Sept. 9 on first tour in four years

Kevin Hart returns to stand-up comedy with a 31-city tour.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
He last did an arena show in Atlanta in 2018 at what was then called Philips Arena.

Given Kevin Hart’s crazy schedule of acting, hosting TV shows and taping commercials, it’s hard to believe he still has time to do stand-up comedy. But he is embarking on a 31-city tour later this year, including a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta Sept. 9.

“I am hype as [expletive] to go back out on tour,” Hart said in a press release. “There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released. Pre-sales begin Wednesday.

Hart has been a monster arena tour magnet for a decade. This will be the first time he has been in town for a big arena concert since State Farm was called Philips Arena in 2018. He also headlined a Philips show in 2012 and three more in 2015.

In 2020, just before the pandemic began, Hart spent weeks doing shows at Midtown’s Laughing Skull Lounge (capacity under 100) prepping for an upcoming Netflix special. The special was delayed due to the pandemic and some of the material that he used in the 2021 special changed as well.

Over the years in Atlanta, he has also acted in numerous movies including “Jumanji: The Next Level,” two “Ride Along” films, “Think Like a Man” and “Night School” along with the Quibi series “Die Hart,” now on Roku.

Forbes, in its last annual ranking of top earning comics in 2019, had Hart at No. 1 with $59 million. During his last 2018 tour, he sold more than one million tickets.

TOUR DATES

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV- The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden*

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QB - Centre Bell*

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Friday, August 19: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

