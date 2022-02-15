Kevin Hart coming to State Farm Arena Sept. 9 on first tour in four years

“I am hype as [expletive] to go back out on tour,” Hart said in a press release. “There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been released. Pre-sales begin Wednesday.