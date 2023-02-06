Kenny Loggins says ‘this is it’ with a final tour

He also promised that this tour will be heavily focused on the big songs like “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “Whenever I Call You Friend,” “I’m Alright,” “Celebrate Me Home” and “Heart to Heart.”

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins says. ”This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Loggins, who recently wrote a memoir “Still Alright” that came out last year, has been riding the wave of yacht rock love to the point that Atlanta’s own Yacht Rock Revue will be opening for him.