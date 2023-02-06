X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kenny Loggins says ‘this is it’ with a final tour

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
He will be at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta May 13.

Kenny Loggins said that “this is it” to touring after this year.

Locally, the singer songwriter will be stopping at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on May 13. Ticket information is not yet available.

This date was announced Monday as part of a series of additional dates.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said in a statement last month. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Unlike Ozzy Osborne, who last week said he was physically unable to tour anymore, 75-year-old Loggins said this wasn’t a health-related decision. “After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home,” he said.

He also promised that this tour will be heavily focused on the big songs like “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “Whenever I Call You Friend,” “I’m Alright,” “Celebrate Me Home” and “Heart to Heart.”

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins says. ”This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Loggins, who recently wrote a memoir “Still Alright” that came out last year, has been riding the wave of yacht rock love to the point that Atlanta’s own Yacht Rock Revue will be opening for him.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others5h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
12h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Driver dead, 3 injured after car crashes into Gwinnett home, police say
31m ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
12h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Springsteen at 73 remains a force on stage at Atlanta stop
Briefs: 94.9/The Bull’s Brian Moote has a son; Kristin Klingshirn renews with Bert Show...
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
1h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
1h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top