Keith Urban comes to State Farm Arena Oct. 8, 2022

Keith Urban, the amiable Australian-born country star, is coming to State Farm Arena on Oct. 8, 2022, as part of a 50-city tour.
It’s dubbed “The Speed of Now World” tour and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10. Pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ticket prices have not been released yet.
Over the past two decades, the Grammy-winning vocalist and guitarist has built up an impressive collection of original songs over 12 studio albums and more than 40 top 10 country hits. Among his many notable songs include “Days Go By,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You Look Good In My Shirt” and “The Fighter.” He was also an “American Idol” judge for several years.
In a press release, Urban said: “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”
His last live appearance on stage in Atlanta was in November 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the ATLLive concert series which also included Sugarland and Blake Shelton. (Our review at the time.) Before that, he headlined the amphitheater in Alpharetta four times between 2014 and 2018 when it was called Verizon Wireless and is now Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.
Opening will be Ingrid Andress.
Tour dates:
May 27 - 29 — Las Vegas @ Caesars Palace Colosseum
June 17 — West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 — Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC
July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 — Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Camden, New Jersey @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place
Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlanta @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center
