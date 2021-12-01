Keith Urban comes to State Farm Arena Oct. 8, 2022

It’s dubbed “The Speed of Now World” tour and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10. Pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ticket prices have not been released yet.

Over the past two decades, the Grammy-winning vocalist and guitarist has built up an impressive collection of original songs over 12 studio albums and more than 40 top 10 country hits. Among his many notable songs include “Days Go By,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You Look Good In My Shirt” and “The Fighter.” He was also an “American Idol” judge for several years.