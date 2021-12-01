ajc logo
X

Keith Urban comes to State Farm Arena Oct. 8, 2022

Keith Urban performs "Wild Hearts" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Caption
Keith Urban performs "Wild Hearts" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Tickets go on sale Dec. 10.

Keith Urban, the amiable Australian-born country star, is coming to State Farm Arena on Oct. 8, 2022, as part of a 50-city tour.

It’s dubbed “The Speed of Now World” tour and tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10. Pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ticket prices have not been released yet.

Over the past two decades, the Grammy-winning vocalist and guitarist has built up an impressive collection of original songs over 12 studio albums and more than 40 top 10 country hits. Among his many notable songs include “Days Go By,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “You Look Good In My Shirt” and “The Fighter.” He was also an “American Idol” judge for several years.

In a press release, Urban said: “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

His last live appearance on stage in Atlanta was in November 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the ATLLive concert series which also included Sugarland and Blake Shelton. (Our review at the time.) Before that, he headlined the amphitheater in Alpharetta four times between 2014 and 2018 when it was called Verizon Wireless and is now Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Opening will be Ingrid Andress.

Tour dates:

May 27 - 29 — Las Vegas @ Caesars Palace Colosseum

June 17 — West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8-9 — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden, New Jersey @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4-5 — Jacksonville, Florida @ Daily’s Place

Aug. 6 — Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Sept. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah, @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 17 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Oct. 1 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 — Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 — Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 — Long Island, N.Y. @ UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 — Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Center

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
94.9/The Bull drops Spencer Graves as morning host; Otis returns
8h ago
Gray Television closes deal to buy Meredith, including CBS46 and Peachtree TV
Chris Tucker doing six shows at Atlanta Comedy Theatre in Norcross Dec. 7-9
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top