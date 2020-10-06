Karyn Greer leaves morning anchor job, adds management duties, keeps noon anchor role

Karyn Greer will step away from her morning anchoring duties at CBS46 to take on more management duties but will continue to do day-side reporting and anchoring.
Rob Hughes, who came from a station in Charlotte, will take her place in the mornings with Gurvir Dhindsa. Greer moved to mornings just over a year ago when the station moved Tracye Hutchins to the afternoons.
Her new title: content and community engagement manager.
“I’m going to be somebody’s boss!” Greer said in a video released today on CBS46′s social media platforms. “It’s really amazing to have this opportunity to work with people I’ve worked with my entire time here. I will get to mentor the reporters a lot more as they try to grow in this business. I’ve grown in this business. I think it’s great that my bosses here realize the talents I have, and I should pass that on to the next generation.”
In a memo to staff, her news director Matt King wrote that Greer will “now be a vital decision-maker involved in community affairs, story development and big event coverage.”
Greer said she will maintain her job as anchor of the noon newscast and will continue to report on major stories and do big interviews.
“This is not me going away,” she said. “This is just me growing and becoming the person I know I can become in this business.”
The Emmy-winning Greer has been an Atlanta broadcasting fixture since 1989. She was an anchor at the CBS affiliate (WGNX-TV at the time) her first 10 years in the city, then moved to 11Alive (WXIA-TV) for 16 years.
She returned to CBS46 (now WGCL-TV) in 2015 on its investigative unit, soon returning to anchoring as well as reporting.