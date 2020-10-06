Karyn Greer leaves morning anchor job, adds management duties, keeps noon anchor role

Greer said she will maintain her job as anchor of the noon newscast and will continue to report on major stories and do big interviews.

“This is not me going away,” she said. “This is just me growing and becoming the person I know I can become in this business.”

The Emmy-winning Greer has been an Atlanta broadcasting fixture since 1989. She was an anchor at the CBS affiliate (WGNX-TV at the time) her first 10 years in the city, then moved to 11Alive (WXIA-TV) for 16 years.

She returned to CBS46 (now WGCL-TV) in 2015 on its investigative unit, soon returning to anchoring as well as reporting.