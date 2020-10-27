Judge dismisses lawsuit by Holocaust survivor over “Borat 2” film portrayal

Evans, who lived in Aiken, South Carolina, passed away over the summer, so her daughter filed the lawsuit as the executor to Evans' estate.

Evans taped her interview with Baron Cohen in Marietta at Temple Kol Emeth in late January. The scene happens about 50 minutes into the film.

Fictionally, Borat is depressed that his 15-year-old daughter from his fake version of Kazakhstan discovered women are not chattel and leaves him in a huff. She also informs him that Facebook “taught” her the Holocaust did not exist. Borat, afraid his home country might executive him for failing to fulfill his duties of giving her away to an American politician, wants to take his own life.

So he goes to a synagogue dressed in a ridiculous outfit and meets two Holocaust survivors, including Evans. She allays his “fears” of Jews.

“We are normal, exactly like you,” Evans says to the Baron Cohen character. “Let’s make love, not war.” She also convinced Baron Cohen’s fictional character that the Holocaust did exist and hugged him.

Judith Evans with Borat's character at a synagogue in Marietta, Georgia shot in the "Borat 2" film in January, 2020. Credit: Screen shot from "Borat 2" Credit: Screen shot from "Borat 2"

Baron Cohen, according to Deadline.com, said her inclusion was not intended to make fun of Jewish culture or her status as a Holocaust survivor but to actually honor her.