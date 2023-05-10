John Cusack to screen ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ at Atlanta Symphony Hall

In it, he plays Martin, a tortured soul of a hitman who reluctantly ends up at his 10th year high school reunion and rekindles a relationship with high school sweetheart Debi played with bite by Minnie Driver. It came out two weeks before the lighter, frothier and far less violent “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion,” which grossed almost the exact same amount of money while focusing on two high school female besties at their 10th year high school reunion.

Between the two movies, “Grosse Pointe Blank” got slightly better reviews and Rotten Tomatoes audience members gave it an 87% positive take vs. just 65% for “Romy.”

During a 25th anniversary take on both movies last year, Paste magazine said “Grosse Pointe Blank,” despite its very cool 1980s soundtrack, has a particular timelessness to it, noting that “the existential material in ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ echoes across the quarterlife-crisis movies that would follow in its wake, and has more Noah Baumbach spikiness than ‘Reality Bites’ mush.”