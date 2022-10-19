Jim Gaffigan adds third show at Cobb Energy in February 2023

Stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan is coming back to Atlanta to do stand-up for the first time in more than five years early next year and recently added a third show due to high demand.
He’s performing at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, which has a capacity of 2,750, after working Philips Arena back in November 2017, which fit significantly more than that.
Not surprisingly, the shows on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, sold out quickly. He recently added a Thursday show on Feb. 2, with tickets now on sale for prices between $34.75 to $94.75.
The self-deprecating, family-friendly comic in recent years has toured pretty continuously ― save for the pandemic.
Since his last appearance on stage in Atlanta, the prolific 56-year-old New Yorker has also pumped out multiple comedy specials including the most recent “Comedy Monster” on Netflix, which came out in December 2021. While the special cycles through plenty of pandemic-related jokes, he does so while also throwing in subjects like Catholicism, his absurdly pale skin, being fat and fans sending babies and cats that resemble him.
About the Author
Credit: Christopher Eberhart's Family