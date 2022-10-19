Jim Gaffigan adds third show at Cobb Energy in February 2023

He’s performing at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, which has a capacity of 2,750, after working Philips Arena back in November 2017, which fit significantly more than that.

Not surprisingly, the shows on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, sold out quickly. He recently added a Thursday show on Feb. 2, with tickets now on sale for prices between $34.75 to $94.75.