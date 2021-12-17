Jessica Biel shooting Hulu true crime series ‘Candy’ in Georgia

Showing the hunger streamers have for true crime, this is one of two series about the Montgomery-Gore case currently in the works: Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe are set to play the two women in “Love and Death” for HBO Max.

In 1990, CBS aired a TV movie based on the murder as well called “A Killing in a Small Town” starring Barbara Hershey.

Biel, 39, played Cora Tannetti in “The Sinner” and was nominated for an Emmy in 2018. Tannetti is a psychologically bruised mother who often doesn’t remember elements of her own life.

Other actors cast for “Candy” include Pablo Schreiber (”Orange is the New Black,” Paramount+’s “Halo”), as the husband of Betty Gore, and Melanie Lynskey, who plays Betty Gore, the victim.