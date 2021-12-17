Jessica Biel shooting Hulu true crime series ‘Candy’ in Georgia

Emmy-nominated actress Jessica Biel will be in Georgia soon to shoot a new Hulu limited true crime series called “Candy.”
Biel is best known for her roles in “7th Heaven” (1996-2006) and the recent USA drama “The Sinner.”
“Candy,” according to Deadline.com, is based on the 1980 true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Biel will play Montgomery, who seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs. So why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?
This is her first major role to be shot in the state.
In October, Biel took over for “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss, who was originally cast for the role.
Showing the hunger streamers have for true crime, this is one of two series about the Montgomery-Gore case currently in the works: Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe are set to play the two women in “Love and Death” for HBO Max.
In 1990, CBS aired a TV movie based on the murder as well called “A Killing in a Small Town” starring Barbara Hershey.
Biel, 39, played Cora Tannetti in “The Sinner” and was nominated for an Emmy in 2018. Tannetti is a psychologically bruised mother who often doesn’t remember elements of her own life.
Other actors cast for “Candy” include Pablo Schreiber (”Orange is the New Black,” Paramount+’s “Halo”), as the husband of Betty Gore, and Melanie Lynskey, who plays Betty Gore, the victim.
