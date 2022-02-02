Jeff Zucker abruptly resigns from CNN over relationship with senior executive

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

At first, Zucker had been supportive of Cuomo, who initially told CNN he had helped advise his brother about allegations of sexual harassment that led to the governor leaving his post. But Zucker fired him after it became clear Cuomo was more entwined in his brother’s efforts to fight back against bad press than he had first revealed.

Zucker had previously discussed leaving CNN but was planning to stay through AT&T’s efforts to spin off WarnerMedia, which is merging with Discovery. He has been actively involved in CNN’s upcoming subscription service CNN+, an effort to grapple with changing viewing patterns.

He joined CNN nine years ago after many years running NBC and its related operations. He made CNN more personality-driven and the network became more politics-driven when Donald Trump arrived on the scene. Ratings rose during the Trump era but have fallen sharply since Joe Biden took office. The network still remains hugely profitable for WarnerMedia.

While at NBC, Zucker made Trump a bigger star by embracing “The Apprentice.” He also gave Trump plenty of airtime at CNN during Trump’s initial presidential campaign but their relationship soured over time.

Zucker was very much a New Yorker and only made occasional visits to Atlanta. He brought all key on-air CNN talent from Atlanta to New York, including Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin, who left the network last year.

“Together, we had nine great years,” Zucker wrote in his departing memo. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”