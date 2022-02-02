Jeff Zucker abruptly resigns from CNN over relationship with senior executive

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday, writing in a memo that he did not disclose a relationship he had with a senior executive at CNN.
Zucker, based out of New York, presides over a news operation that still has a major presence in Atlanta.
The New York Times received a copy of the memo he sent to staff. He said in the memo that his relationship came up during an investigation into the behavior of Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December after it was revealed he had been more involved in issues involving his brother and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo than had been previously disclosed.
“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”
His relationship was with Allison Gollust, the network’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She is one of the key decision makers at CNN and she said she is not leaving the network.
“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”
At first, Zucker had been supportive of Cuomo, who initially told CNN he had helped advise his brother about allegations of sexual harassment that led to the governor leaving his post. But Zucker fired him after it became clear Cuomo was more entwined in his brother’s efforts to fight back against bad press than he had first revealed.
Zucker had previously discussed leaving CNN but was planning to stay through AT&T’s efforts to spin off WarnerMedia, which is merging with Discovery. He has been actively involved in CNN’s upcoming subscription service CNN+, an effort to grapple with changing viewing patterns.
He joined CNN nine years ago after many years running NBC and its related operations. He made CNN more personality-driven and the network became more politics-driven when Donald Trump arrived on the scene. Ratings rose during the Trump era but have fallen sharply since Joe Biden took office. The network still remains hugely profitable for WarnerMedia.
While at NBC, Zucker made Trump a bigger star by embracing “The Apprentice.” He also gave Trump plenty of airtime at CNN during Trump’s initial presidential campaign but their relationship soured over time.
Zucker was very much a New Yorker and only made occasional visits to Atlanta. He brought all key on-air CNN talent from Atlanta to New York, including Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin, who left the network last year.
“Together, we had nine great years,” Zucker wrote in his departing memo. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”
About the Author