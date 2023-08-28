Jeff Foxworthy, George Wallace perform at Steve McCoy fundraiser

Atlanta comics Jeff Foxworthy, Jerry Farber and George Wallace performed Sunday night at The Punchline Comedy Club in Buckhead to raise money for former Atlanta radio host Steve McCoy.

McCoy, a popular host on Z93 and Star 94 for more than two decades, has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for many years and his former radio co-host Vikki Locke decided to organize a fundraiser for him to help out with his medical bills. The event, she said Sunday night, raised more than $20,000.

A separate GoFundMe site created by journalist Jaye Watson earlier this month has raised an additional $63,000-plus to date. Half of that money is going to the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation, which oversees neurological programs, research projects and quality-of-life patient care.

“I was thrilled especially when nobody knew who the acts were and they still came,” said Locke, who moved to Florida three years ago to take care of her mother.

While she said she knew Foxworthy was going to be there, Wallace’s appearance was a surprise. (He had just returned from Dave Chappelle’s 50th birthday party celebration in New York at Madison Square Garden a few days earlier.)

Foxworthy told the crowd he was next-door neighbors to McCoy for 20 years in Johns Creek and appreciated his support of the comic in his early days by inviting him on his morning show when nobody else would.

“I don’t know if I ever saw Steve without a smile on his face,” Foxworthy said.

Foxworthy almost didn’t make the event. Two weeks ago, he had a problem with his generator at 3 in the morning in his Brookhaven home and stepped on a copperhead snake, which bit him. He had to go to the hospital for antivenin.

Credit: HOLLY FIRFER Credit: HOLLY FIRFER

Jamie Bendall, who runs the Punchline, said it was an easy decision to host the event. “Steve and Vikki played a big part in showcasing Punchline comedians whenever they were in town,” he said. “It was as much a recognition and way to say thank you for how supportive they were.”

Former Atlanta Brave John Smoltz and 97.1/The River afternoon host Kaedy Kiely also provided auction items.

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a

Tom Sullivan, who worked with Steve and Vikki on air as a sidekick for many years, was unable to make the fundraiser but provided a video of him and McCoy that opened the show. (McCoy was unable to make the show.)

“I went up to Lake Lanier last Wednesday and spent an hour with Steve and put the video together,” Sullivan said Monday morning. “When I turned to him and told him that he was loved, it was all I could do to not cry. It was a great release and a profound feeling.”