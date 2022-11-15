Jeff Dunham stopping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in 2023

He’ll perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with ticket prices starting at $50.50 via Ticketmaster. His publicist Debbie Keller said he will often do matinee shows on Sundays because his audience appreciates the convenience.

The 60-year-old Los Angeles resident made three headlining visits to Atlanta in the early 2010s when it was called Philips Arena and then made stops at State Farm in 2018 and 2019. This will be his first visit there since the pandemic began.