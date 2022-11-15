BreakingNews
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Jeff Dunham stopping at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in 2023

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Puppeteer, ventriloquist and comic Jeff Dunham announced he will be making his sixth stop at what is now State Farm Arena.

He’ll perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, with ticket prices starting at $50.50 via Ticketmaster. His publicist Debbie Keller said he will often do matinee shows on Sundays because his audience appreciates the convenience.

The 60-year-old Los Angeles resident made three headlining visits to Atlanta in the early 2010s when it was called Philips Arena and then made stops at State Farm in 2018 and 2019. This will be his first visit there since the pandemic began.

The “Still Not Canceled” tour will feature a new millennial, text-loving puppet named Url, along with longtime buds like Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, José Jalapeno on a Stick, Walter and Peanut.

In 2019, the last time Forbes magazine provided a list of top-earning touring comics, Dunham ranked No. 9 with an estimated $15 million in earnings, between fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator (no. 8) and Aziz Ansari (no. 10).

Dunham recently performed on “The Masked Singer” and his 11th special will air on Comedy Central special on Nov. 25. In it, he tackles subject matter like how much time we dedicate to our devices, the ridiculous things we spend money on, and cancel culture in comedy. Based on ratings over the years, he has been Comedy Central’s most successful comic to date. And he was one of YouTube’s early superstars, now with 3.77 million subscribers.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

