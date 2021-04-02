Jeezy and ‘The Real’ host Jeannie Mai marry in Atlanta

“The Real” host Jeannie Mai married hip-hop artist Jeezy at a small ceremony at their Atlanta home last week.
While People magazine typically gets celebrity wedding photos, Mai and Jeezy gave the exclusive photos to Vogue magazine instead.
The couple met when Jeezy appeared on “The Real,” which airs in Atlanta on Fox 5 at 1 p.m. daily. They began dating in late 2018 and were engaged about a year ago.
Mai, 42, told described her first date with Jeezy: to Vogue: “We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away. Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could.”
In other words, they fell in love quickly.
The couple had planned for a bigger wedding, perhaps in Europe. But after Jeezy’s mom died and the pandemic limited travel, they opted for a really small wedding with just a tight group of family and friends. They took part in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony to pay respect to their parents and R&B singer Tyrese serenaded them.
“Nothing like getting married in our very own backyard,” Mai said.
This is Mai’s second marriage. For 43-year-old Jeezy (real name: Jay Wayne Jenkins), this is his first.