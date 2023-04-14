Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta, delaying Netflix movie shoot

Tammy Smith Casting requested extras for the movie this Sunday described as a “fun high school scene” for people ages 18 and over who “look like high schoolers” and ages 35 to 60 to be parents and teachers. On Tuesday, April 18, there’s an extras call for a “pivotal scene in the movie that takes place at a fantastic nightclub” seeking people ages 18 to 40.

The casting company is also seeking extras Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for “a pivotal scene that starts all the action with our lead characters!” Extras for that scene need to be 18 and over with cars.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Foxx “seems to be doing better, even joking with family. Nevertheless, doctors need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

“Back in Action” began shooting in Atlanta in late March and has been based out of EUE Screen Gems near Lakewood Amphitheatre. The film, whose basic plot has not been released by Netflix, had previously shot in London for three months starting in December 2022.

A Netflix spokesperson has not yet responded for comment about the situation.