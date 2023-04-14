Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta, delaying Netflix movie shoot

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized in Atlanta while the film he was shooting here “Back in Action” resumed shooting Thursday, according to People.
Foxx, 55, has been in the hospital for an unspecified serious medical condition since Tuesday. His daughter Corinne made the announcement Wednesday, but the family has not followed up with any updates since then.
Foxx, who also hosts Fox’s game show “Beat Shazam,” has not had any previously announced medical issues. In 2021, he told Men’s Health that he doesn’t do fad diets or fasts, doesn’t use a trainer and espouses basic moderation, exercise and healthy habits. “When you look better, you feel better. So when you eat right you feel right, and that’s what I try to do,” he told the magazine.
People, citing an anonymous source, said Foxx’s Netflix comedy “Back in Action” which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, shut down on Wednesday but resumed shooting on Thursday using a stand in for Foxx.
According to a memo obtained from the union IATSE Local 479, “Back in Action” is almost finished and is supposed to wrap shooting April 19. It’s unclear how producers will handle Foxx’s absence going forward given he is one of the main cast members.
Tammy Smith Casting requested extras for the movie this Sunday described as a “fun high school scene” for people ages 18 and over who “look like high schoolers” and ages 35 to 60 to be parents and teachers. On Tuesday, April 18, there’s an extras call for a “pivotal scene in the movie that takes place at a fantastic nightclub” seeking people ages 18 to 40.
The casting company is also seeking extras Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for “a pivotal scene that starts all the action with our lead characters!” Extras for that scene need to be 18 and over with cars.
TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Foxx “seems to be doing better, even joking with family. Nevertheless, doctors need to get to the bottom of what happened.”
“Back in Action” began shooting in Atlanta in late March and has been based out of EUE Screen Gems near Lakewood Amphitheatre. The film, whose basic plot has not been released by Netflix, had previously shot in London for three months starting in December 2022.
A Netflix spokesperson has not yet responded for comment about the situation.
