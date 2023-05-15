INTERVIEW: Vinnie Politan hosts ‘Accomplice to Murder’ on Court TV

Prior to “Accomplice to Murder,” Politan’s TV career has largely been doing live TV at places like HLN, Sirius XM and two stints at Court TV.

“This type of show gives me a chance to provide more context and tell a more complete story all at once,” he said. “And we have the distance of time. Some of the cases go back decades.”

There’s even a case where the show dug up a clip of Politan covering the Kathleen Peterson murder case in 2001 for Court TV. “Look at that guy!” he said, looking at himself 22 years ago. “Why did he dye his hair so dark?”

Politan, now 58, said many of the 10 season one cases emanate from Florida because they have some of the most liberal rules when it comes to cameras in the court. “And interesting things always happen down there,” he noted. As a result, he said about one third of all the cases in Court TV’s archives come from that state.

There will be one case out of Georgia: Tara Grinstead, the Irwin County teacher who was killed in 2005 under murky circumstances and became the focus of a popular podcast “Up and Vanished,” hosted by Atlanta-based Payne Lindsey. Politan himself first revisited the case while working at 11Alive in Atlanta in the mid-2010s.

“Accomplice to Murder”

7 p.m. Sundays on Court TV and available on demand at courttv.com