INTERVIEW: Jeff Ross will roast audience members at Atlanta Comedy Theater March 25-27

Ross on other topics:

On his stand-up act: “Aside from roasting volunteers, I will break down what is going on in my world and my life. My show has a real arc to it. If you don’t have a good time, I’ll personally have a money-back guarantee. If you’re feeling blue or on the fence, come on out. I’m worth the risk!”

On the Oscars hosted by three comediennes: “I love when comics get to have a platform like that. I’m glad there’s comedy there again. ... I wrote for Billy Crystal at the Oscars 20 years ago. That is a highlight of my career. Is hosting the Oscars really a goal of mine? Not really. I’d rather do the Grammys. I like making fun of musicians. Actors are too sensitive.”

On the Ukraine war: While Ross is not remotely political, he can’t help but root for Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. “He’s a fellow Jewish comedian. I feel like I have an investment in this. I want to see him do well.” But Ross himself couldn’t run a country: “I could barely run my own life. It would have to be a really small country. Maybe my hometown in New Jersey.”

Visiting town: “I love Clermount Lounge. I tip big there. Anything to help the Atlanta community! It’s a lot cheaper than Magic City. I went there with Janelle Monae and some rappers. They made it rain. I made it drizzle. I don’t have that much money.”

IF YOU GO

Jeff Ross

7 and 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 25-27. $35-$45. Atlanta Comedy Theatre, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., #114b, Norcross. atlcomedytheater.com.