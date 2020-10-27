INTERVIEW: Bret Baier of Fox News on quarantining and election night plans

As long as all goes well, he said he and MacCallum will be anchoring next Tuesday on election night from Studio F at Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

“We’ve added a few more bells and whistles with a new graphics package,” Baier said. “We have a new way to monitor the chances a candidate has to win in real time based on the data coming in. And we have our own version of exit polls. Our decision desk feels really comfortable they’ll have a lot at their fingertips to make calls based on what’s happening."

Baier said he enjoys this time of year. “This is like our Super Bowl,” he said. “It’s nonstop as the campaigns reach their crescendo. The Biden campaign is playing it much differently with COVID-19 being a big part of their pitch. He’s also visiting states Democrats hadn’t played in like Georgia and Iowa in an effort to expand the map. The Trump team is working to rally voters in traditional places like Florida and Pennsylvania.”

He said November could be a repeat of 2000 with potential protracted legal battles in multiple states if it’s close.

Baier always anticipates a long election night, and Fox News provides a nice spread of food. He said he usually gravitates toward “brain food” proteins like salmon and steak plus a little caffeine while avoiding too many carbs that could drag him down. He also wears a special election night tie that features both red and blue.

He said he has not read Brian Stelter’s book about Fox News, “Hoax,” in which Stelter interviewed Fox News employees and concluded that the opinion hosts, such as Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, now run the show with Roger Ailes no longer in charge. This, Stelter wrote, has weakened the news division and helped drive Shepard Smith out the door.

“We’ve been through a lot over the years,” Baier acknowledged. “It’s actually been a good team. The opinion folks do their stuff. We do our stuff. We’re all under one umbrella. It’s a challenging time now. We’re figuring out how to make it work. I stay on the positive side. I wish Shep a lot of success in his new venture [an evening news show on CNBC.] I haven’t talked to him recently. Overall, I keep it at 30,000 feet. We got a big job to do, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Baier in 2014 wrote a book, “Special Heart,” about his son John’s heart issues and how it impacted the family. John is now thriving at age 13 but needs another major surgery in December. “It’s a big procedure, but hopefully, it’s his last one,” Baier said.