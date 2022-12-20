ajc logo
X

INTERVIEW: Atlanta’s Nafessa Williams provides new Whitney Houston biopic a less explored perspective

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
She plays Houston’s lesbian friend and guide Robyn Crawford in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’

The new biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” delves into a part of her life more aggressively than any previous movie or documentary: her long relationship with Robyn Crawford.

In her memoir, Crawford claims that she and Houston were lovers for a time and best friends for years afterwards, with Crawford handling many of Houston’s day-to-day affairs. It’s an aspect of Houston’s life that was often hidden due to the times she lived in and as portrayed in the movie, deeply poignant.

Credit Atlanta-based actress Nafessa Williams for helping make Crawford’s chemistry with Naomi Ackie’s Houston feel authentic in the movie, which comes out in theaters Dec. 23.

“For the most part, people will be surprised by this aspect of Whitney,” said Williams, who has lived in Atlanta for five years, going back to her time on the CW’s “Black Lightning. ”I’m excited about people learning more about Robyn.”

Crawford did not cooperate in the film and Williams herself has never met her. But Williams gleaned a lot of information from Crawford’s 2019 memoir “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston.

“The book was a blessing,” she said.

Williams’ take on Crawford is sympathetic. Crawford comes across as a strong ballast for Houston through the singer’s rise, career peaks and darkest moments.

“Even though she couldn’t be with Whitney in the capacity she wanted to be publicly, she still stuck by her,” Williams said. “She was still a good friend to her and a protector. She became her creative assistant. I think they were soulmates. They had this unspoken language. They had so much love and adoration for each other.”

There is a dramatic scene in the film where Crawford finds out Houston had slept with Jermaine Jackson. Crawford angrily throws and breaks items around the apartment until finally Houston settles her down and keeps her from leaving. Crawford holds Houston’s hand, resignation and sadness written all over her face.

“It broke my heart filming it,” she said. “I watched it for the first time and actually cried watching that scene because we can all relate to heartbreak.”

Crawford, she noted, had to have a certain level of fortitude to stick by Houston through all her travails including her rocky marriage with Bobby Brown and her drug issues. “I tried my best to imagine what that felt like to her,” Williams said. “I don’t know personally if I could have been able to do it.”

Williams also liked that Crawford, while supporting Houston’s triumphs, wouldn’t “blow smoke up Whitney just because she’s a celebrity. She kept it real with her.”

And while Ackie didn’t really resemble Houston, Williams felt she captured Houston’s essence and spirit. “It speaks to Naomi’s professionalism,” Williams said. “I saw her working really, really hard. I watched her eat well and take care of her body and make sure she had the stamina to carry this out.”

Williams also loved watching Ackie recreate the classic videos like “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”: “The outfits were so spot on, you’d be, like freaked out!”

IF YOU GO

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” in metro Atlanta theaters starting Dec. 23

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch6h ago

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 Georgia condiments to dress up your meals
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
11h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
5h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
5h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

INTERVIEW: Barry Manilow wants to work with Lady Gaga, doesn’t see himself as a singer
2h ago
Atlanta-based CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin has died
What’s filming in Georgia in December 2022
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top